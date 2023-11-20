ASC chains by the numbers 

ASC chains such as Tenet Healthcare's United Surgical Partners International and Optum's SCA Health are rapidly growing as the industry consolidates.

Here are key stats to know about ASC chains.

The 10 largest ASC chains by number of centers:

USPI (Dallas): 475+

SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.): 320

AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): 256

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 150+

Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): 127

PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.): 90+

Azura Vascular Care (Malvern, Pa.): 72+

ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.): 50+

Covenant Physician Partners (Nashville): 48+

American Vision Partners (Phoenix): 20+

The six largest ASC chains by number of affiliated physicians:

USPl: 11,000+ physicians

SCA Health: 9,200 physicians

Surgery Partners: 4,600 physicians

HCA Healthcare: 3,200 physicians

ValueHealth: 3,000+ physicians

SurgCenter Development: 2,500 physicians

From 2021 to 2022, the number of ASCs under partnership by a national operator increased from 1,752 to 1,804, according to a report from VMG Health.

The five largest ASC chains — USPl, AmSurg, SCA Health, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners — saw an increase of about 511 centers since 2011, according to VMG Health. As of 2022, 70% of ASCs were independent.

The five largest ASC chains account for around 22% of the market.

USPI has 30 de novo ASCs in its pipeline. It added six ASCs to its portfolio in the third quarter, most of which focused on orthopedic surgery.

USPI's number of ASCs has grown 116% since 2011, outpacing AmSurg's number of ASCs in 2019.