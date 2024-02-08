ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

USPI brings in $3.9B in 2023: What to know

Tenet's ambulatory business segment United Surgical Partners International saw big growth throughout 2023. 

Here are four notes on USPI's 2023 and fourth-quarter growth:

1. USPI's net operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 was more than $1 billion, a 15.4% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

2. USPI's total net operating revenues for 2023 came to nearly $3.9 billion compared to more than $3.2 billion in 2022. 

3. USPI's adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $464 million, a 14% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. 

4.  As of Dec. 31, USPI had interests in 461 ASCs (322 consolidated) and 24 surgical hospitals (eight consolidated) throughout 35 states.

