The ASC companies making waves

Here are three ASC companies that have been making headlines over the last few months.

Compass Surgical Partners

During the month of February, Compass Surgical Partners opened or made plans to open several ASCs.

Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours and Compass Surgical Partners partnered to build a cardiovascular surgery center in Short Pump, Va. The company collaborated with the Advanced Joint and Spine Institute Orlando to open a new Orlando-based ASC. Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners opened a 12,000-square-foot ASC in Springfield, Ohio. Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Horizon Surgery Center — the first joint ASC between Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health and the ASC management organization — opened in February.

Surgery Partners

In February, Surgery Partners entered into an agreement with Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health to grow ASC joint ventures across the state.

Since the agreement, Parkview Health petitioned the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals to construct an $11 million ASC and medical office building in Warsaw, Ind.

Surgery Ventures

In February, Surgery Ventures announced the January opening of Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell, Calif., a joint venture with more than 50 physicians.

In January, Surgery Ventures announced that it acquired a majority interest in two Texas ASCs in the fall of 2023.