Parkview Health plans $11M Indiana ASC

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health has petitioned the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals to construct an ASC and medical office building in Warsaw, Ind., according to a Feb. 27 report from Ink Free News.

Parkview recently entered into an agreement with Surgery Partners to grow ASC joint ventures across the state, though the report did not indicate if the proposed ASC is part of that partnership.

The ASC is expected to employ 140 people and see 500 to 600 patients daily. It will be 14,750 square feet and cost $11 million, with construction planned to start in March and be finished by July 2025.

Construction of the ASC will be followed by construction of a medical office building and an Ortho NorthEast clinic.