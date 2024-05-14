The 3 states with the most top-ranked ASCs

U.S. News & World Report has released its inaugural list of the top ASCs in the nation, recognizing hundreds of facilities across four categories, including urology, orthopedics, gastroenterology and ophthalmology.

Currently, California, Florida and Texas, which have high population densities, have more ASCs than any other state in the nation.



In addition, those three states also have the most top-ranked facilities per U.S. News. Across the four lists, California has 95 recognized ASCs, Florida has 60 recognized ASCs and Texas has 49.