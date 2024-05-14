198 best ASCs for ophthalmology: U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report announced its first ratings of the best ambulatory surgery centers on May 14.
U.S. News & World Report partnered with CareJourney to rate nearly 5,000 surgery centers in four specialties. ASCs were tanked on objective, risk-adjusted measures of patient outcomes — read more about the methodology here.
Here the 198 surgery centers are named the best for ophthalmology
Arizona:
Mountain Home Surgery Center
American Vision Partners-Mesa
Banner Mesa Surgery Center
Eye Surgery Center of Arizona-Mesa
Outpatient Surgical Care (Phoenix)
Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center (Sun City West)
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Tucson
Northwest Eye Specialists (Tucson)
California:
Surgery Center of Anaheim Hills
Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia
Millennium Surgery Center (Bakersfield)
Riverlakes Surgery Center (Bakersfield)
Pacific Eye Surgery Center (Burbank)
Eye Surgery Center of Northern California (Citrus Heights)
The Eye Surgery Center (Colton)
Eye-Q Surgery Center (Fresno)
Specialty Surgical Center of Irvine
Pacific Hills Surgery Center (Laguna Hills)
Envision Surgery Center-Lancaster
Med-Laser Surgical Center (Montebello)
Peninsula Eye Surgery Center (Mountain View)
Inland Eye Specialists-Murrieta
Eye MD Laser & Surgery Center (Oakland)
Huntington Ambulatory Surgery Center (Pasadena)
Eye Surgery Center of The Desert (Rancho Mirage)
Inland Surgery Center (Redlands)
Pomerado Outpatient Surgical Center (San Diego)
Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic (Santa Barbara)
Santa Barbara Outpatient Surgery Centers
Courtyard Surgery Pavilion (Visalia)
Noble Surgery Center (Visalia)
Westlake Eye Surgery Center
Colorado:
Magnolia Surgery Center-Westminster
Cherry Hills Surgery Center (Englewood)
Black Canyon Surgical Center (Montrose)
Delaware"
Delaware Surgery Center (Dover)
Limestone Medical Center (Wilmington)
Florida
Outpatient Surgery Center of Boca Raton
Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Brooksville)
Destin Surgery Center
St. Johns Surgery Center (Fort Myers)
Eye Surgicenter (Gainesville)
Riverside Park Surgicenter (Jacksonville)
Jacksonville Beach Surgery Center
North Florida Surgery Center (Lake City)
Lake Mary Surgical Center
Ophthalmology Center of Brevard (Melbourne)
Baptist Health Surgery Center at Kendall (Miami)
Montgomery Eye Center Ambulatory Surgery Center (Naples)
UMiami Medicine-Naples Bascom Palmer-ASC
Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Orlando
Northwest Florida Surgery Center (Panama City)
West Florida Medical Center Clinic (Pensacola)
Charlotte Endoscopic Surgery Center (Port Charlotte)
Georgia
Eye Consultants of Atlanta Piedmont
Eye Surgery Center of Georgia (Atlanta)
Eye Surgery Center of Augusta
Canton Eye Surgery Center
Dublin Eye Surgery Center
Georgia Eye Surgery Center (Gainesville)
Marietta Eye Clinic
Roswell Eye Surgery Center (Marietta)
Schulze Surgery Center (Savannah)
Hawaii
Hawaiian Eye Surgicenter (Wahiawa)
Iowa
Surgery Centers of Des Moines-West Des Moines
Idaho
Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Boise
Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Lewiston
Illinois
Eye Surgery Center-Belleville
Effingham Surgical Partners
River Forest Surgery Center
Indiana
Evansville Surgery Center Associates
Surgery Center at Indiana Eye Clinic (Greenwood)
Surgery Center of Eye Specialists of Indiana (Indianapolis)
Kansas:
Epic Surgery Center (Leawood)
Adventhealth Surgery Center Shawnee Mission (Merriam)
Topeka Surgery Center
Associated Eye Surgical Center (Wichita)
Paducah Ophthalmology ASC
Louisiana:
Young Eye Surgery Center (Abbeville)
Regional Eye Surgery Center-Baton Rouge
Our Lady of The Lake Pontchartrain Surgery Center (Covington)
Oil Center Surgical Plaza (Lafayette)
Imperial Calcasieu Surgical Center (Lake Charles)
Massachusetts:
Advanced Eye Surgery Center-North Dartmouth
Plymouth Laser Center
Cape Cod Eye Surgery & Laser Center (Sandwich)
East Bay Surgery Center (Swansea)
Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Center (Waltham)
Cataract & Laser Center West (West Springfield)
New England Eye Surgical Center (West Springfield)
Maryland:
Mid Atlantic Surgery Pavilion (Aberdeen)
Frederick Surgical Center
Dulaney Eye Institute (Towson)
County Eye Surgery Center (Westminster Carroll)
Maine:
Vision Care of Maine (Bangor)
Eyecare Medical Group (Portland)
Michigan
Michigan Eye Surgery Center (Flint)
Blake Woods Medical Park (Jackson)
Shoreline ASC (Muskegon)
St. Clair Shores MI Ophthalmology ASC
Truvista Surgery Center-Birmingham (Troy)
Minnesota:
North Metro Surgery Center-Blaine
Edina Specialty Surgery Center
Missouri
Eye Surgery Center Northland (Kansas City)
North Point Surgery Center-Kansas City
St. Charles Surgery Center
Woodcrest Surgery Center (St. Louis)
Mississippi:
Specialty Surgery & Laser Center (Corinth)
Coleman Cataract and Eye Laser Surgery Center (Greenwood)
Mae Physicians Surgery Center (Jackson)
North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center (Tupelo)
Montana:
Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Great Falls
North Carolina:
Eye Surgery and Laser Clinic (Concord)
Presbyterian Sameday Surgery Center at Huntersville
Atrium Health Surgery Center Indian Trail
Morganton Eye Physicians
Nebraska:
Hastings Laser & Eye Surgery Center
Omaha Surgical Center
Omega Surgery Center (Omaha)
Vance Thompson Vision Surgery Center (Omaha)
New Hampshire
Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center
Orchard Surgical Center (Salem)
New Jersey
Somerset Eye Institute (East Brunswick)
River Drive Surgery and Laser Center (Elmwood Park)
Eye Physicians of Sussex County (Newton)
Surgery Center of Central New Jersey (North Brunswick)
Ramapo Valley Surgical Center (Ramsey)
New Mexico
Albuquerque Ambulatory Eye Surgery Center
Nevada
Western Nevada Surgical Center (Carson City)
Las Vegas Surgicare
Shepherd Eye Surgicenter (Las Vegas)
New York
Eastern Orange Ambulatory Surgery Center (Cornwall)
Hudson Valley Ambulatory Surgery (Middletown)
Eye Surgery Center of Westchester (New Rochelle)
Ohio
Southern Ohio Eye Surgery Center (Chillicothe)
Cleveland Eye and Laser Surgery Center (Fairview Park)
New Horizons Surgery Center (Marion)
Center for Advanced Eye Surgery (Poland)
Oklahoma
Southern Oklahoma Surgical Center (Ardmore)
Texoma Regional Eye Institute (Durant)
Physicians Surgical Center (Moore)
Triad Eye Medical Clinic and Cataract Institute (Muskogee)
Heritage Eye Surgery Center (Oklahoma City)
Mcgee Eye Surgery Center (Oklahoma City)
Oklahoma Outpatient Surgery (Oklahoma City)
Oregon:
Ashland Surgery Center
Eye Health Eastside Surgery Center (Portland)
Salem Laser & Surgery Center
Columbia Gorge Surgery Center (The Dalles)
Westside Surgery Center-Tigard
Pennsylvania
Laurel Laser & Surgery Center-Brookville
The Ophthalmology & Surgical Institute of Central PA (Carlisle)
Surgery Center at Cranberry
Vision One Laser & Surgery Center (Exton)
Montgomery Surgery Center-Lansdale
West Shore Surgery Center (Mechanicsburg)
Surgery Center of Pottsville
Northeastern Eye Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center (Scranton)
Eyes of York Surgical Center
South Carolina
Medicus Surgery Center (Anderson)
Carolina Specialty Eye Surgery (Boiling Springs)
Columbia Eye Surgery Center
Jervey Eye Center (Greenville)
Piedmont Surgery Center-Greenville
Bluffton Okatie Surgery Center
South Dakota
Vance Thompson Vision Surgery Center (Sioux Falls)
Tennessee
Eye Surgery Center of Chattanooga
Cape Surgery Center (Dyersburg)
The Eye Surgery Center of Oak Ridge
Texas
Medical Park Tower Surgery Center (Austin)
Texan Ambulatory Surgery Center ( (Austin)
Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton)
Walnut Hill Surgery Center (Dallas)
Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown
Hea Gramercy Surgery Center (Houston)
Katy Area Surgical Center (Houston)
Mann Cataract Surgery Center-Houston
Mann Cataract Surgery Center-Humble
Surgical Eye Center of San Antonio (Live Oak)
Doctors Surgery Center-Nacogdoches
Surgery Center 121 (Plano)
Novamed Surgery Center of San Antonio
Nuvision Same Day Procedure Center (San Antonio)
San Marcos ASC
Clear Lake Surgicare (Webster)
Virginia
Northern Virginia Eye Surgery Center (Fairfax)
Central Virginia Surgi-Center (Fredericksburg)
Virginia Eye Institute (Richmond)
Bon Secours Surgery Center at Harbour View (Suffolk)
Washington
Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Bellevue
Eye Associates Northwest Surgery Center (Seattle)
Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Spokane Valley
Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Tacoma
Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Yakima
Wisconsin:
Wisconsin Laser and Surgery Center (Milwaukee)
West Virginia:
Regional Eye Associates (Morgantown)