198 best ASCs for ophthalmology: U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report announced its first ratings of the best ambulatory surgery centers on May 14.

U.S. News & World Report partnered with CareJourney to rate nearly 5,000 surgery centers in four specialties. ASCs were tanked on objective, risk-adjusted measures of patient outcomes — read more about the methodology here.

Here the 198 surgery centers are named the best for ophthalmology

Arizona:

Mountain Home Surgery Center

American Vision Partners-Mesa

Banner Mesa Surgery Center

Eye Surgery Center of Arizona-Mesa

Outpatient Surgical Care (Phoenix)

Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center (Sun City West)

Ambulatory Surgery Center of Tucson

Northwest Eye Specialists (Tucson)

California:

Surgery Center of Anaheim Hills

Specialty Surgical Center of Arcadia

Millennium Surgery Center (Bakersfield)

Riverlakes Surgery Center (Bakersfield)

Pacific Eye Surgery Center (Burbank)

Eye Surgery Center of Northern California (Citrus Heights)

The Eye Surgery Center (Colton)

Eye-Q Surgery Center (Fresno)

Specialty Surgical Center of Irvine

Pacific Hills Surgery Center (Laguna Hills)

Envision Surgery Center-Lancaster

Med-Laser Surgical Center (Montebello)

Peninsula Eye Surgery Center (Mountain View)

Inland Eye Specialists-Murrieta

Eye MD Laser & Surgery Center (Oakland)

Huntington Ambulatory Surgery Center (Pasadena)

Eye Surgery Center of The Desert (Rancho Mirage)

Inland Surgery Center (Redlands)

Pomerado Outpatient Surgical Center (San Diego)

Foothill Surgery Center at Sansum Clinic (Santa Barbara)

Santa Barbara Outpatient Surgery Centers

Courtyard Surgery Pavilion (Visalia)

Noble Surgery Center (Visalia)

Westlake Eye Surgery Center

Colorado:

Magnolia Surgery Center-Westminster

Cherry Hills Surgery Center (Englewood)

Black Canyon Surgical Center (Montrose)

Delaware"

Delaware Surgery Center (Dover)

Limestone Medical Center (Wilmington)

Florida

Outpatient Surgery Center of Boca Raton

Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Brooksville)

Destin Surgery Center

St. Johns Surgery Center (Fort Myers)

Eye Surgicenter (Gainesville)

Riverside Park Surgicenter (Jacksonville)

Jacksonville Beach Surgery Center

North Florida Surgery Center (Lake City)

Lake Mary Surgical Center

Ophthalmology Center of Brevard (Melbourne)

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Kendall (Miami)

Montgomery Eye Center Ambulatory Surgery Center (Naples)

UMiami Medicine-Naples Bascom Palmer-ASC

Ophthalmology Surgery Center of Orlando

Northwest Florida Surgery Center (Panama City)

West Florida Medical Center Clinic (Pensacola)

Charlotte Endoscopic Surgery Center (Port Charlotte)

Georgia

Eye Consultants of Atlanta Piedmont

Eye Surgery Center of Georgia (Atlanta)

Eye Surgery Center of Augusta

Canton Eye Surgery Center

Dublin Eye Surgery Center

Georgia Eye Surgery Center (Gainesville)

Marietta Eye Clinic

Roswell Eye Surgery Center (Marietta)

Schulze Surgery Center (Savannah)

Hawaii

Hawaiian Eye Surgicenter (Wahiawa)

Iowa

Surgery Centers of Des Moines-West Des Moines

Idaho

Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Boise

Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Lewiston

Illinois

Eye Surgery Center-Belleville

Effingham Surgical Partners

River Forest Surgery Center

Indiana

Evansville Surgery Center Associates

Surgery Center at Indiana Eye Clinic (Greenwood)

Surgery Center of Eye Specialists of Indiana (Indianapolis)

Kansas:

Epic Surgery Center (Leawood)

Adventhealth Surgery Center Shawnee Mission (Merriam)

Topeka Surgery Center

Associated Eye Surgical Center (Wichita)

Paducah Ophthalmology ASC

Louisiana:

Young Eye Surgery Center (Abbeville)

Regional Eye Surgery Center-Baton Rouge

Our Lady of The Lake Pontchartrain Surgery Center (Covington)

Oil Center Surgical Plaza (Lafayette)

Imperial Calcasieu Surgical Center (Lake Charles)

Massachusetts:

Advanced Eye Surgery Center-North Dartmouth

Plymouth Laser Center

Cape Cod Eye Surgery & Laser Center (Sandwich)

East Bay Surgery Center (Swansea)

Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Center (Waltham)

Cataract & Laser Center West (West Springfield)

New England Eye Surgical Center (West Springfield)

Maryland:

Mid Atlantic Surgery Pavilion (Aberdeen)

Frederick Surgical Center

Dulaney Eye Institute (Towson)

County Eye Surgery Center (Westminster Carroll)

Maine:

Vision Care of Maine (Bangor)

Eyecare Medical Group (Portland)

Michigan

Michigan Eye Surgery Center (Flint)

Blake Woods Medical Park (Jackson)

Shoreline ASC (Muskegon)

St. Clair Shores MI Ophthalmology ASC

Truvista Surgery Center-Birmingham (Troy)

Minnesota:

North Metro Surgery Center-Blaine

Edina Specialty Surgery Center

Missouri

Eye Surgery Center Northland (Kansas City)

North Point Surgery Center-Kansas City

St. Charles Surgery Center

Woodcrest Surgery Center (St. Louis)

Mississippi:

Specialty Surgery & Laser Center (Corinth)

Coleman Cataract and Eye Laser Surgery Center (Greenwood)

Mae Physicians Surgery Center (Jackson)

North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center (Tupelo)

Montana:

Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Great Falls

North Carolina:

Eye Surgery and Laser Clinic (Concord)

Presbyterian Sameday Surgery Center at Huntersville

Atrium Health Surgery Center Indian Trail

Morganton Eye Physicians

Nebraska:

Hastings Laser & Eye Surgery Center

Omaha Surgical Center

Omega Surgery Center (Omaha)

Vance Thompson Vision Surgery Center (Omaha)

New Hampshire

Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center

Orchard Surgical Center (Salem)

New Jersey

Somerset Eye Institute (East Brunswick)

River Drive Surgery and Laser Center (Elmwood Park)

Eye Physicians of Sussex County (Newton)

Surgery Center of Central New Jersey (North Brunswick)

Ramapo Valley Surgical Center (Ramsey)

New Mexico

Albuquerque Ambulatory Eye Surgery Center

Nevada

Western Nevada Surgical Center (Carson City)

Las Vegas Surgicare

Shepherd Eye Surgicenter (Las Vegas)

New York

Eastern Orange Ambulatory Surgery Center (Cornwall)

Hudson Valley Ambulatory Surgery (Middletown)

Eye Surgery Center of Westchester (New Rochelle)

Ohio

Southern Ohio Eye Surgery Center (Chillicothe)

Cleveland Eye and Laser Surgery Center (Fairview Park)

New Horizons Surgery Center (Marion)

Center for Advanced Eye Surgery (Poland)

Oklahoma

Southern Oklahoma Surgical Center (Ardmore)

Texoma Regional Eye Institute (Durant)

Physicians Surgical Center (Moore)

Triad Eye Medical Clinic and Cataract Institute (Muskogee)

Heritage Eye Surgery Center (Oklahoma City)

Mcgee Eye Surgery Center (Oklahoma City)

Oklahoma Outpatient Surgery (Oklahoma City)

Oregon:

Ashland Surgery Center

Eye Health Eastside Surgery Center (Portland)

Salem Laser & Surgery Center

Columbia Gorge Surgery Center (The Dalles)

Westside Surgery Center-Tigard

Pennsylvania

Laurel Laser & Surgery Center-Brookville

The Ophthalmology & Surgical Institute of Central PA (Carlisle)

Surgery Center at Cranberry

Vision One Laser & Surgery Center (Exton)

Montgomery Surgery Center-Lansdale

West Shore Surgery Center (Mechanicsburg)

Surgery Center of Pottsville

Northeastern Eye Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center (Scranton)

Eyes of York Surgical Center

South Carolina

Medicus Surgery Center (Anderson)

Carolina Specialty Eye Surgery (Boiling Springs)

Columbia Eye Surgery Center

Jervey Eye Center (Greenville)

Piedmont Surgery Center-Greenville

Bluffton Okatie Surgery Center

South Dakota

Vance Thompson Vision Surgery Center (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee

Eye Surgery Center of Chattanooga

Cape Surgery Center (Dyersburg)

The Eye Surgery Center of Oak Ridge

Texas

Medical Park Tower Surgery Center (Austin)

Texan Ambulatory Surgery Center ( (Austin)

Eye Surgery Center of North Dallas (Carrollton)

Walnut Hill Surgery Center (Dallas)

Texas Health Surgery Center Fort Worth Midtown

Hea Gramercy Surgery Center (Houston)

Katy Area Surgical Center (Houston)

Mann Cataract Surgery Center-Houston

Mann Cataract Surgery Center-Humble

Surgical Eye Center of San Antonio (Live Oak)

Doctors Surgery Center-Nacogdoches

Surgery Center 121 (Plano)

Novamed Surgery Center of San Antonio

Nuvision Same Day Procedure Center (San Antonio)

San Marcos ASC

Clear Lake Surgicare (Webster)

Virginia

Northern Virginia Eye Surgery Center (Fairfax)

Central Virginia Surgi-Center (Fredericksburg)

Virginia Eye Institute (Richmond)

Bon Secours Surgery Center at Harbour View (Suffolk)

Washington

Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Bellevue

Eye Associates Northwest Surgery Center (Seattle)

Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Spokane Valley

Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Tacoma

Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute-Yakima

Wisconsin:

Wisconsin Laser and Surgery Center (Milwaukee)

West Virginia:

Regional Eye Associates (Morgantown)