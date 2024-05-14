The best urology ASCs of 2024: US News

U.S. News & World Report has released its inaugural list of the top ASCs in the nation, recognizing 52 facilities as the best in the nation for urological care.

U.S. News partnered with CareJourney to rate nearly 5,000 surgery centers in four specialties, including orthopedic and spine surgery, according to a news release. ASCs were ranked on objective, risk-adjusted measures of patient outcomes. Read more about the methodology here.

The 52 best urology ASCs in the U.S. for 2024:

Note: Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Alameda Surgery Center (Burbank, Calif.)

Antietam Urosurgical Center (Hagerstown, Md.)

Artel Ambulatory Surgical Center (Lodi, Calif.)

Aspen Surgery Center (Walnut Creek, Calif.)

Associated Urologists (Manhattan, Kan.)

Bel Air ASC (Forest Hill, Md.)

Cape Coral (Fla.) Surgery Center

Centerview Surgery Center (Little Rock, Ark.)

Central Ohio Urology Surgery Center (Gahanna)

DH Physicians Ambulatory Services (Doylestown, Pa.)

East Freedom Surgical Associates (Duncansville, Pa.)

East Mississippi Endoscopy Center (Meridian)

Elmhurst (Ill.) Outpatient Surgery Center

Encino (Calif.) Outpatient Surgery Center

Franklin Surgical Center (Basking Ridge, N.J.)

Georgia Urology (Roswell)

Georgia Urology (Conyers)

Georgia Urology (Marietta)Highline South Ambulatory Surgery Center (Littleton, Colo.)

Houston Urologic Surgicenter

Hutchinson (Ks.) Clinic Endoscopy Center

Lecanto (Fla.) Surgery Center

Lutherville Surgery Center-Towson (Md.)

Mercy Surgery Center-Redding (Calif.)

Mid-America Surgery Institute (Overland Park, Ks.)

Naab Road Surgery Center (Indianapolis, Ind.)

North Austin (Texas) Surgery Center

Oxford (Miss.) Urocare

Patient Care Associates (Englewood, N.J.)

Pearl Road Surgery Center (Cleveland)

Physicians ASC (Ormond Beach, Fla.)

Physicians' Surgery Center Lancaster (Pa.) General

Rock Hill (S.C.) Surgery Center

Southeastern Surgery Center (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Southern Urology Surgery Center (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center (Baltimore)

Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center (Columbia, Md.)

Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center (Fulton, Md.)

Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center (Potomac, Md.)

Surgery Center of Idaho (Meridian)

Surgical Center of Northwest Jersey (Denville)

Surgical Specialists at Princeton (N.J.)

Surgicare Surgical Associates of Fairlawn (N.J.)

Town Center ASC (Troy, Mich.)

Urological Clinic of Valdosta (Ga.)

Urologic ASC (Tupelo, Miss.)

Urologic Surgery Center of Arizona (Phoenix)

Urology Specialists Surgery Center (Macon, Ga.)

Urology Surgical Center (Lincoln, Neb.)

Urology Surgical Partners (Atlanta)

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Lynnwood, Wash.)

Wolf River Surgery Center (Germantown, Tenn.)













