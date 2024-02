Here are five numbers that provide insight into how healthcare powerhouse Optum has grown:

1. Optum earned $226.6 billion in total revenue in 2023.

2. Optum added nearly 20,000 physicians in 2023.

3. OptumHealth in total served more than 4 million patients in value-based arrangements in partnership with health plans in 2023.

4. Optum has a portfolio of 90,000 affiliated physicians.

5. Optum supports 310,000 employees worldwide.