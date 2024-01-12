Optum earned $226.6B in 2023

Optum earned $226.6 billion in total revenue in 2023 — an increase of 22% year over year, according to the company's fourth-quarter financial report.

Optum is the largest physician employer in the country and parent company of ASC chain SCA Health.

Here are three more notes:

1. Optum's operating earnings increased 13.4% to $15.9 billion in 2023.

2. Optum Health's revenue increased 33.9% over last year, which was driven by an increase in value-based care and other expansions.

3. Optum's fourth-quarter revenue was $59.5 billion — a 7.7% increase year over year.