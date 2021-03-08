Optum has 5.4% of US physicians & 5 more notes

Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company, has the largest network of physicians in the U.S., and a growing chain of ASCs.

1. Optum's network has more than 53,000 physicians, which is 5.4 percent of all U.S. physicians, according to a March 5 Bloomberg report. St. Louis-based Ascension ranked No. 2 with 49,000 physicians, and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare was No. 3 with 47,000 physicians.



2. Optum said it aims to add 10,000 physicians to its network this year.



3. OptumHealth, the division of Optum including physician practices and ASCs, nearly tripled its revenue in the last five years to $40 billion in 2020, according to Bloomberg.



4. More than 4 million Optum patients are in value-based arrangements linking revenue to outcomes.



5. Surgical Care Affiliates, an Optum company, operates more than 230 surgical facilities where nearly 1 million patients receive treatment annually. The number of ASCs in SCA's network has grown 58.6 percent since 2011 and 24.3 percent since 2015.



6. SCA partnered with Minneapolis-based Allina Health in December 2019 to open multiple ASCs over five years. The partners revealed plans Feb. 25 to build a center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., and said they expect to develop two more facilities this year.



