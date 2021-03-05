5 ASC companies with the most centers: 10-year growth breakdown

The five largest ASC companies have added 490 ASCs since 2011, according to a report from VMG Health.

United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg, Surgical Care Affiliates, SurgCenter Development, Surgery Partners and other ASC chains have 1,795 centers collectively within their networks. As of Dec. 31, 30.8 percent of all Medicare-certified ASCs were part of multi-site operators, up from 25.7 percent in 2011.



Here is the breakdown of centers affiliated with the five largest ASC chains:



1. USPI (Dallas):

2011: 204

2015: 249

2019: 264

2020: 310



2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.):

2011: 223

2015: 257

2019: 258

2020: 250



3. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.):

2011: 145

2015: 185

2019: 186

2020: 230



4. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.):

2011: 56

2015: 130

2019: 200

2020: 155



5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.):

2011: 11

2015: 96

2019: 119

2020: 180



