5 ASC companies with the most centers: 10-year growth breakdown
The five largest ASC companies have added 490 ASCs since 2011, according to a report from VMG Health.
United Surgical Partners International, AmSurg, Surgical Care Affiliates, SurgCenter Development, Surgery Partners and other ASC chains have 1,795 centers collectively within their networks. As of Dec. 31, 30.8 percent of all Medicare-certified ASCs were part of multi-site operators, up from 25.7 percent in 2011.
Here is the breakdown of centers affiliated with the five largest ASC chains:
1. USPI (Dallas):
2011: 204
2015: 249
2019: 264
2020: 310
2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.):
2011: 223
2015: 257
2019: 258
2020: 250
3. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.):
2011: 145
2015: 185
2019: 186
2020: 230
4. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.):
2011: 56
2015: 130
2019: 200
2020: 155
5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.):
2011: 11
2015: 96
2019: 119
2020: 180
