The best ASCs in 25 states, ranked by Newsweek

Newsweek ranked the best ASCs across the U.S. in a report featuring more than 400 centers in 25 states.

The magazine partnered with consumer research company Statista to develop the list. The partners surveyed participants to measure quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations in relation to competition within each state. They also examined how the centers have responded to COVID-19.

The top ASCs in 25 participating states:

1. Arizona: Mayo Clinic - Building Scottsdale

2. California: Sutter Health - Surgery Center Palo Alto

3. Colorado: Littleton Day Surgery Center

4. Florida: Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center

5. Georgia: Emory Clinic in Atlanta

6. Illinois: Northwest SurgiCare in Arlington Heights

7. Indiana: Unity Surgical Center in Lafayette

8. Kansas: KU MedWest Outpatient Surgery Center in Shawnee

9. Louisiana: Lake Surgery Center in Baton Rouge

10. Maryland: Johns Hopkins Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Columbia

11. Michigan: TruVista Surgery Center in Troy

12. Minnesota: Maplewood Surgery Center

13. Mississippi: St. Dominic Ambulatory Surgery Center in Jackson

14. Missouri: The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group

15. New Jersey: Mercer County Surgery Center in Lawrenceville

16. New York: Gramercy Surgery Center in New York City

17. North Carolina: Capital City Surgery Center in Raleigh

18. Ohio: Wooster Milltown Specialty and Surgery Center

19. Oregon: Northbank Surgical Center in Salem

20. Pennsylvania: Wills Surgery Center of Northeast in Philadelphia

21. South Carolina: The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery in Columbia

22. Tennessee: Methodist Germantown Surgery Center

23. Texas: Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch in McKinney

24. Washington: Seattle Surgery Center

25. Wisconsin: The Surgery Center Franklin

