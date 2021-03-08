The best ASCs in 25 states, ranked by Newsweek

Newsweek ranked the best ASCs across the U.S. in a report featuring more than 400 centers in 25 states.

The magazine partnered with consumer research company Statista to develop the list. The partners surveyed participants to measure quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations in relation to competition within each state. They also examined how the centers have responded to COVID-19.



The top ASCs in 25 participating states:



1. Arizona: Mayo Clinic - Building Scottsdale



2. California: Sutter Health - Surgery Center Palo Alto



3. Colorado: Littleton Day Surgery Center



4. Florida: Boca Raton Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center



5. Georgia: Emory Clinic in Atlanta



6. Illinois: Northwest SurgiCare in Arlington Heights



7. Indiana: Unity Surgical Center in Lafayette



8. Kansas: KU MedWest Outpatient Surgery Center in Shawnee



9. Louisiana: Lake Surgery Center in Baton Rouge



10. Maryland: Johns Hopkins Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Columbia



11. Michigan: TruVista Surgery Center in Troy



12. Minnesota: Maplewood Surgery Center



13. Mississippi: St. Dominic Ambulatory Surgery Center in Jackson



14. Missouri: The Surgical Center at Columbia Orthopaedic Group



15. New Jersey: Mercer County Surgery Center in Lawrenceville



16. New York: Gramercy Surgery Center in New York City



17. North Carolina: Capital City Surgery Center in Raleigh



18. Ohio: Wooster Milltown Specialty and Surgery Center



19. Oregon: Northbank Surgical Center in Salem



20. Pennsylvania: Wills Surgery Center of Northeast in Philadelphia



21. South Carolina: The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery in Columbia



22. Tennessee: Methodist Germantown Surgery Center



23. Texas: Texas Health Surgery Center Craig Ranch in McKinney



24. Washington: Seattle Surgery Center



25. Wisconsin: The Surgery Center Franklin

