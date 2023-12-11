Novant undergoes 3rd wave of layoffs: What ASCs should know

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health is making its third round of layoffs in 2023, this time outsourcing some of its IT operations to a company based in India, according to a Dec. 11 report from the Triad Business Journal.

The system has not said how many employees will be impacted, but it has cut more than 200 positions overall since the start of the year.

In March, the system eliminated 50 jobs including high-level executives, and in October, it cut 160 jobs including mid- and upper-level management. This year has seen the largest workforce reduction for the system in a decade.

The layoffs come as Novant recently bolstered its ASC presence through a partnership with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Additionally, three Novant facilities were recently named among the top 27 ASCs in the country for 2023.