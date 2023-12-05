Leapfrog's top ASCs: 2023

The Leapfrog Group on Dec. 5 announced its Top ASC Awards for 2023.
Twenty-seven ASCs representing nine specialties earned te nod, according to a news release. The award honors ASCs showing the highest performance on quality and patient safety standards.
Leapfrog also honors top hospitals, and this year 132 earned that nod. A full list of the top hospitals are here.
Here are the 27 ASCs earning Leapfrog's honor:
California
Sequoia Surgical Pavilion (Walnut Creek)
Connecticut
Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center (Rocky Hill)
Hartford Healthcare — Rocky Hill Surgery Center
Florida
Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs
Baptist Health Eye Surgery Center at Sunrise
Baptist Health Surgery Center at Bethesda West (Palm Beach)
Baptist Health Surgery Center at Coral Gables
Baptist Health Surgery Center at Kendall
Baptist Health Surgery Center at Miami Beach
Baptist Health Surgery Center at Northpoint (West Palm Beach)
Baptist Health Surgery Center at Plantation
Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Miami
Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Palm (Boca Raton)
Baptist Medical Park Surgery Center (Pensacola)
Maryland
Knoll North Surgery Surgery DBA John Hopkins Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Columbia)
John Hopkins Surgery Center at Lutherville
John Hopkins White Marsh Surgery Center
North Carolina
Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery (Charlotte)
Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center
Novant Health Huntersville Outpatient Surgery
Ohio
Riverside Outpatient Surgery Center (Columbus)
Pennsylvania
St. Luke’s Endoscopy Center Buxmont (Sellersville)
St. Luke’s Endoscopy Center Twin Rivers (Easton)
Rhode Island
The Surgery Center of Rhode Island (Warwick)
Tennessee
Hamilton Eye Institute Surgery Center (Memphis)
Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center
Urology Ambulatory Surgery Center (Germantown)