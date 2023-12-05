Leapfrog's top ASCs: 2023

The Leapfrog Group on Dec. 5 announced its Top ASC Awards for 2023.

Twenty-seven ASCs representing nine specialties earned te nod, according to a news release. The award honors ASCs showing the highest performance on quality and patient safety standards.

Leapfrog also honors top hospitals, and this year 132 earned that nod. A full list of the top hospitals are here.

Here are the 27 ASCs earning Leapfrog's honor:





California

Sequoia Surgical Pavilion (Walnut Creek)





Connecticut

Orthopedic Associates Surgery Center (Rocky Hill)

Hartford Healthcare — Rocky Hill Surgery Center





Florida

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs

Baptist Health Eye Surgery Center at Sunrise

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Bethesda West (Palm Beach)

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Coral Gables

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Kendall

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Miami Beach

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Northpoint (West Palm Beach)

Baptist Health Surgery Center at Plantation

Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Miami

Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Palm (Boca Raton)

Baptist Medical Park Surgery Center (Pensacola)





Maryland

Knoll North Surgery Surgery DBA John Hopkins Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Columbia)

John Hopkins Surgery Center at Lutherville

John Hopkins White Marsh Surgery Center





North Carolina

Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery (Charlotte)

Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center

Novant Health Huntersville Outpatient Surgery





Ohio

Riverside Outpatient Surgery Center (Columbus)





Pennsylvania

St. Luke’s Endoscopy Center Buxmont (Sellersville)

St. Luke’s Endoscopy Center Twin Rivers (Easton)





Rhode Island

The Surgery Center of Rhode Island (Warwick)





Tennessee

Hamilton Eye Institute Surgery Center (Memphis)

Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center

Urology Ambulatory Surgery Center (Germantown)