ASC acquisitions, joint ventures & more: 4 ValueHealth moves in Q1

ValueHealth, a Leawood, Kan.-based digital healthcare company, has made several big moves in the first quarter:

1. Cleveland-based University Hospitals and ValueHealth partnered on a joint-venture ASC in Lorain County, Ohio, that will be able to perform 800 total joint replacements a year. The ASC, expected to open in 2022, is the first in a series of projects between University Hospitals and ValueHealth.

2. ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, Pa. The ASC will be a joint venture between ValueHealth, Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and local orthopedic physicians. It is expected to perform more than 1,200 total joint surgeries a year.

3. Oswego, Ill.-based Kendall Pointe Surgery Center was acquired by ValueHealth in January. The surgery center provides ENT and pain management services and plans to add orthopedics and total joint replacements. The acquisition marked the beginning of ValueHealth's Chicago network.

4. Don Bisbee, former president of ValueHealth, was appointed CEO Jan. 1. Mr. Bisbee said his focus in 2021 will be to expand the company's footprint by developing value networks. In 2020, he oversaw five new health system joint ventures and launched two hyperspecialty programs focusing on value-based care in cardiology and bariatrics.

More articles on surgery center:

There were 226 ASCs opened in 2019 & 3 more MedPAC 2021 report highlights

Missouri medical group breaks ground on outpatient surgery center

Bundled payments in ASCs: Good business or a race to the bottom?

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.