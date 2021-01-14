ValueHealth acquires Illinois surgery center

ValueHealth acquired Oswego, Ill.-based Kendall Pointe Surgery Center, according to a Jan. 14 news release.

Kendall Pointe Surgery Center is a 10,400 square-foot facility with three operating rooms and one procedure room, the release said. It covers a variety of services including ENT and pain management, and it plans to add orthopedics and total joint replacements.

The acquisition marks the beginning of ValueHealth's Chicago network, the release said. The transaction includes the building and 2 surrounding acres of land. Plans for expansion are underway.

