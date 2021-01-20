ValueHealth president appointed CEO

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth President Don Bisbee was appointed CEO Jan. 1.

Mr. Bisbee succeeds ValueHealth Founder and Vice Chairman Dan Tasset, who assumed the role of executive vice chairman.

As CEO, Mr. Bisbee will focus on expanding the company's footprint by developing "value networks" to "meet the needs of the employers, payers and consumers," he said in a Jan. 20 news release.

Mr. Bisbee's achievements in 2020 include five new health system joint ventures and launching two hyperspecialty programs focusing on value-based care in cardiology and bariatrics.

So far in 2021, ValueHealth acquired Oswego, Ill.-based Kendall Pointe Surgery Center and announced plans for a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, Pa.

More articles on surgery centers:

What is in store for ASCs in the Biden presidency

Ohio provider opens surgery center

Ophthalmologist convicted of $73M billing fraud has 17-year sentence commuted by Trump

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.