AmSurg adds 2 new members to executive team

ASC operator AmSurg has announced the addition of two new executive leadership team members: Susan Byrd and Keith Hennegan.

Ms. Byrd was named as AmSurg's chief human resources officer and officially joined the organization on Dec. 4. Mr. Hennegan will serve as COO, effective Dec. 11.

Ms. Byrd has more than 25 years of human capital experience, specializing in building strategies for growth, change and company culture in public and private settings. Before joining AmSurg, she served as chief people officer at SpecialtyCare, according to a Dec. 11 press release.

Mr. Hennegan has extensive experience in multisite healthcare operations, mergers, acquisitions and investing. Before joining AmSurg, he was the COO at US Fertility.

At the end of November, AmSurg announced its new board of directors following its split from former parent company Envision. Jeff Snodgrass was named president and CEO of the newly independent company.






