A former bank building in Oklahoma City is slated for conversion to a medical office building, according to a May 18 report from The Oklahoman.

The former Stillwater National Bank branch property was purchased by a property and real estate group for $325,000. It was last purchased by the bank in 2016 for $318,000.

The 2,522-square-foot property was built in 1998. The report did not specify what medical tenants are interested in the facility.