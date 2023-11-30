AmSurg announces board of directors following Envision split

ASC operator AmSurg has announced its official board of directors following its split from former parent company Envision and its successful emergence as an independent company.

AmSurg's seven new board members, according to a Nov. 30 press release:

David King: Mr. King previously served as chair, CEO and president of LabCorp. Under his leadership, the company tripled in size to 60,000 employees operating in 120 countries. Mr. King has been appointed as chair of the AmSurg board of directors and will serve on the compensation committee.

Jeff Snodgrass: Mr. Snodgrass is the president and CEO of AmSurg and led the company through its restructuring process. Before joining AmSurg, he held leadership positions at Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners, inVentiv Health and Merck.

Molly Joseph: Ms. Joseph previously served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Global. During her 16 year tenure, she pioneered the establishment of United's global health business and oversaw 55 hospitals and hundreds of ASCs. She is the founder and managing partner of Cypress Pass Ventures, an investment and advisory firm focused on health modernization.

Adam Hieber: Mr. Hieber is the executive vice president and global head of corporate asset management at PIMCO. Before PIMCO, he held roles at SoftBank and Cerberus Capital Management. He will serve as chair of AmSurg's compensation committee.

Joel Day: Mr. Day previously served as CFO at Kindred Healthcare and Scion Healthcare, where he led significant value creation initiatives and partnered with multiple private equity firms. Before serving as Kindred's CFO, he spent 25 years in various finance leadership roles with the company, where he was responsible for over $7 billion in revenue. He will serve on AmSurg's audit committee.

Lisa Pollina: Ms. Pollina previously served as vice chair for RBC Capital Markets. She has negotiated over $50 billion in corporate development deals globally throughout her career. She has extensive corporate board and committee experience and has been appointed chair of the AmSurg audit committee.

Leopoldo Quintas Jr.: Mr. Quintas is a former three-star deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command. He led day-to-day operations for an organization of 750,000 soldiers and civilians. He currently serves on the board of the West Point Association of Graduates and continues to support the U.S. Army as a highly qualified expert.