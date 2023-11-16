AmSurg's CEO on the ASC company's next chapter

In October, ASC management company AmSurg officially announced plans to separate from Envision Healthcare, its former parent company, which filed for bankruptcy earlier in the year.

Jeff Snodgrass, who has served as president of AmSurg since 2020, has taken over the role of president and CEO of the newly independent company.

Mr. Snodgrass plans to spend the next 12 months focusing on AmSurg's growth and development as an independent entity, cultivating partnerships and prioritizing team development.

He spoke with Becker's about the company's plans to remain competitive in the market and the pros and challenges of its Envision split.

Question: What are your goals for AmSurg over the next 12 months?

Jeff Snodgrass: In this new chapter, AmSurg is focused on four core areas for future growth and development:

1. We remain committed to high-quality patient care. AmSurg remains steadfast in our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of patient care, safety and satisfaction as we continue to expand our suite of services. AmSurg is poised and committed to embracing cutting-edge technologies and innovative healthcare solutions to support our physician partners, improve operational efficiency and enhance patient experiences.

2. We will continue to cultivate strategic partnerships. AmSurg will continue to actively seek acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships and collaborations with healthcare providers, payers and other stakeholders to foster innovation, drive healthcare excellence and improve care for patients.

3. We will leverage our enhanced financial stability. AmSurg's successful restructuring has fortified our financial position, building upon our solid foundation for sustained growth and strategic investments. This will propel us to explore new frontiers, innovate in ASC services and contribute to industry advancement while delivering exceptional patient care.

4. We will prioritize teammate development. Recognizing the pivotal role our teammates play in driving success, AmSurg is committed to investing in the growth and development of teammates in and beyond our centers to nurture a skilled and empowered workforce.

Q: What are some of the greatest challenges AmSurg is facing in the midst of its Envision split?

JS: While AmSurg and Envision are now officially separate companies, there is still work that remains to ensure the future growth and success of our organization. This work has been identified and will be part of our strategic priorities for 2024. In some cases, Envision and AmSurg have set up transition service agreements to ensure short-term support for critical items will be in place while teams and resources are established to support that work separately moving forward.

Q: What are the pros of AmSurg's Envision split?

JS: While this announcement marks the end of our journey with Envision Healthcare, we want to acknowledge all we have accomplished together throughout our seven-year partnership. We are thankful to the Envision team for their support and wish them all the best. As an industry leader and trusted partner in ASC management and physician services, AmSurg remains committed to growth, innovation and delivering high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties. With this continued focus, we are excited to continue to lead, innovate, collaborate and shape the future for ASC services and enhanced patient care experiences.

Q: What are some keys to AmSurg's ASC growth strategy?

JS: Today, AmSurg is poised for future success, building upon our solid foundation for sustained growth and strategic investments. Our unique model reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and high-quality patient care. This dedication will keep driving sustainable growth for us, our centers and our partners. As a key player in ambulatory services, AmSurg will continue to expand our capabilities, form strong partnerships with physicians, payers and health systems and embrace cutting-edge technologies and innovative healthcare solutions to support the growth and development of our centers while prioritizing the needs of our providers and patients. We will do this by pursuing strategic acquisitions and joint ventures with leading health systems and physician practices across a number of specialties, continuing as a market leader and partner of choice and remaining at the forefront of innovative care models by shifting care to the outpatient setting where possible. We will also grow organically by supporting new and existing physician partners to continue delivering high-quality care for patients.

Q: There are a lot of ASC management companies on the market. How do you plan to differentiate AmSurg from the rest?

JS: AmSurg is the largest independent ASC organization in the nation, and we continue to focus on the growth and development of the organization. Growth for us means more than acquiring or building new ASCs. We're exploring opportunities to expand services, build solid partnerships with hospitals and physicians, and provide high-quality, cost-effective care through strategic collaborations at our organization. With this strong focus on strategic growth and innovation, AmSurg is well-positioned to continue to provide high-quality care for patients and transform the future of ASC care and services.