10 ASCs hiring administrators

Here are 10 ASCs across the U.S. that have posted job listings for administrators within the last month:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Practices and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Durango Outpatient Surgery Center in Las Vegas, which is affiliated with Dallas-based ASC management group United Surgical Partners International, is looking for an administrator.

2. Hackensack Musculoskeletal Surgery Center, affiliated Brentwood, Tenn.-based ASC management group Surgery Partners, is hiring an administrator for a new facility.

3. Magnolia Surgery Center in Westminster, Calif., is hiring an administrator.

4. Medical City Surgery Center Frisco (Texas), affiliated with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is seeking an administrator.

5. New Mexico Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Albuquerque, managed by USPI, is looking for an administrator.

6. Novant Health, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is hiring an administrator for a facility in Charlotte, N.C.

7. Peak Surgery Center in Colorado Springs is seeking an administrator.

8. Performance Health Surgery Center in Fort Myers, Fla., is hiring an administrator.

9. Ravine Way Surgery Center in Glenview, Ill., is looking for an administrator.

10. Teton Outpatient Services in Jackson, Wyo., which is affiliated with USPI, is hiring an administrator.