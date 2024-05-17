Medtronic capsule endoscopy kit cleared by FDA

Medtronic's single-use capsule endoscopy system has been approved by the FDA.

The PillCam Genius SB capsule endoscopy kit can be used both in clinic or at home, according to a May 16 LinkedIn post by Raj Thomas, president of Medtronic's endoscopy operating unit. The system uses a linked device to eliminate the need for a data recorder and sensor belt, allowing clinics to perform more procedures without being limited by equipment availability,

The PillCam Genius SB is an updated version of Medtronic's PillCam, which has been used for more than 4 million procedures, according to the post.