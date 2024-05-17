Physician pay in 2024: 5 fast facts

Here are five statistics providing insight on the pay of physicians in the U.S., using data from Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2024.

1. Among physician specialists, women earn an average yearly salary of $333,000, whereas men of the same credentials earn an average of $435,000.

2. Orthopedic specialists were the highest-paid physicians at the time of the survey, earning an average annual salary of $558,000.

3. Pay among specialists increased by an average of 3% compared to average earnings in 2023.

4. Fifty-one percent of physician respondents said they do not feel fairly compensated.

5. Physicians located in the West North Central area of the U.S., consisting of Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, were the highest-paid physicians by region, earning an average of $404,000 each year.