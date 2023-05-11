A new hospital CEO, $3B+ in profits and more: HCA in 2023

HCA Healthcare owns 2.5 percent of the ASC market and is one of the five largest chains in the industry.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based health system employs 3,200 physicians and has 2,000 facilities across 21 states.

Here are eight updates on HCA Healthcare in 2023:

1. Steve Nierman left his role as CEO of HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton. Paige Laughlin, the hospital's COO, was named interim CEO. No further information was provided about the departure.

2. HCA Healthcare named Jyric Sims, PhD, president of the company's West Florida division, effective June 12. Dr. Sims will succeed Ravi Chari, MD, who recently announced his retirement after 15 years in the position.

3. HCA posted $15.59 billion in revenue and an adjusted profit of $3.17 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an 8 percent increase year over year.

4. The group ended Q1 with 26 freestanding ASCs, two more than in 2022, and total outpatient procedures jumped 5 percent.

5. According to CEO Sam Hazen, the company has a "more significant investment" in its ASC development pipeline, as well as possible acquisitions in the works.

6. HCA plans to invest $300 million to promote nursing education and training to bolster the workforce and retention rates. More than $200 million will go toward the expansion of the Louisville, Ky.-based Galen College of Nursing, while $136 million will go toward opening the HCA Healthcare Centers for Clinical Advancement.

7. HCA Healthcare's Continental Division/HealthONE in Denver was named one of the top workplaces in Colorado for 2023.

8. Mr. Hazen saw his overall pay dip from $20.6 million in 2021 to $14.6 million in 2022.