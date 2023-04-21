HCA total revenue hits $15.6B in Q1: 5 earnings report notes

HCA Healthcare posted $15.59 billion in revenue and an adjusted profit of $3.17 billion in the first quarter of 2023, according to the company's earnings report published April 21.

The company's Q1 profit in 2023 increased by 8 percent from its first quarter profit in 2022, which totalled $2.94 billion.

Here are five things to know about HCA's ASC earnings and activities in Q1:

1. HCA outpatient centers saw 254,196 same facility outpatient surgery cases in 2023, compared to 241,906 in 2022 — a 5.1 percent increase year over year.

2. Outpatient revenues made up 37.7 percent of the group's patient-based earnings in Q1, compared to 37.4 percent in 2022.

3. The total number of outpatient surgery cases hit 255,971 in 2023, compared to 247,421 in 2022 — an increase of 3.5 percent.

4. HCA ended the quarter with 126 freestanding ASCs in 2023, two more than in 2022.

5. The group added one freestanding endoscopy center in 2023, ending the first quarter with 22 facilities.