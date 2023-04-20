HCA Healthcare taps new president for West Florida division

HCA Healthcare has named Jyric Sims, PhD, president of the company's West Florida division, effective June 12.

Dr. Sims will succeed Ravi Chari, MD, who recently announced his retirement after 15 years with HCA Healthcare to pursue opportunities in early-stage healthcare companies, according to an April 20 news release from the company.

Dr. Sims is currently CEO of HCA Healthcare's Medical City Plano and Medical City Frisco hospitals, which are both in Texas. He has more than 20 years of healthcare experience and has been with the company since 2011.

HCA Healthcare West Florida division consists of 14 ASCs, 15 hospitals, 27 emergency room locations and several other medical facilities.