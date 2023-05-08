HCA to spend over $300M on nurse education, training

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare plans to make a $300 million investment to promote nursing education and training to bolster the workforce and retention rates.

More than $200 million will go towards the expansion of the Louisville, Ky.-based Galen College of Nursing, while $136 million will go towards opening the HCA Healthcare Centers for Clinical Advancement.

HCA has opened 12 centers for clinical advancement since 2019, bringing its nationwide total to 15. It plans to spend $90 million opening 20 additional centers over the next three years, according to a May 8 press release.

The centers are intended to bridge the gap between the classroom and the bedside, simulating real-life nursing scenarios, according to the release.

The centers operate independently of nursing schools, but nursing graduates can use them to complete their nurse residency programs.

HCA purchased Galen College in 2020, spending over $200 million on its expansion. There are over 12,000 students across its campuses nationwide.

HCA also recently announced a $34.5 million investment in the Research College of Nursing in Kansas City.





