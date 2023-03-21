ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

How 5 major ASC chains stack up

Riz Hatton -  

Here's how five of the biggest ASC chains in the U.S. stack up when comparing the number of physicians, states and locations in their network.

Note: Surgery Partner's locations include ASCs, surgical hospitals and multispecialty physician practices, 

HCA Healthcare's sites of care include freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics.

AmSurg

Physicians: 2,000

States: 34

Surgery centers: 250

HCA Healthcare

Physicians: 3,200

States: 21

Sites of care: 2,000

SCA Health

Physicians: 9,200

States: 35 

Surgical facilities: 320+

Surgery Partner

Physicians: 4,600

States: 32

Locations: 180

USPI

Physicians: 11,000

States: 35+

ASCs and surgical hospitals: 475+

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast