How 5 major ASC chains stack up

Here's how five of the biggest ASC chains in the U.S. stack up when comparing the number of physicians, states and locations in their network.
Note: Surgery Partner's locations include ASCs, surgical hospitals and multispecialty physician practices,
HCA Healthcare's sites of care include freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics.
Physicians: 2,000
States: 34
Surgery centers: 250
Physicians: 3,200
States: 21
Sites of care: 2,000
Physicians: 9,200
States: 35
Surgical facilities: 320+
Physicians: 4,600
States: 32
Locations: 180
Physicians: 11,000
States: 35+
ASCs and surgical hospitals: 475+