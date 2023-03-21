How 5 major ASC chains stack up

Here's how five of the biggest ASC chains in the U.S. stack up when comparing the number of physicians, states and locations in their network.

Note: Surgery Partner's locations include ASCs, surgical hospitals and multispecialty physician practices,

HCA Healthcare's sites of care include freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics.

AmSurg

Physicians: 2,000

States: 34

Surgery centers: 250

HCA Healthcare

Physicians: 3,200

States: 21

Sites of care: 2,000

SCA Health

Physicians: 9,200

States: 35

Surgical facilities: 320+

Surgery Partner

Physicians: 4,600

States: 32

Locations: 180

USPI

Physicians: 11,000

States: 35+

ASCs and surgical hospitals: 475+