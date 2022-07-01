9 recent studies for ASC leaders to know

Here are eight studies for ASC leaders that Becker's has reported on recently:

1. Medicare patients have to pay an average of 77.9 percent of their colonoscopy bills out of pocket, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

2. ASC surgery volume is projected to grow 25 percent in the next decade, according to an analysis from Sg2 Healthcare Intelligence

3. Surgery centers spend on average $2.2 million on employee salary and wages, about 21.3 percent of net revenue, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study."

4. Medicare would have saved $194 million in 2018 if indirect billing for nurse practitioners and physician assistants was eliminated, according to a study published in the June issue of Health Affairs.

5. Thirty percent of specialist physicians invested in a stock or company that turned out badly, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

6. By 2028, the ASC market is projected to reach over $35.6 billion, a study published June 17 by Coherent Market Insight reports. Over the next six years, the projected compound annual growth rate of 4.9 percent will bring the total market value up more than 31 percent compared to its 2019 value.

7. Gastric endoscopy patients who use cannabis require higher levels of sedation than non-users, research presented during Digestive Disease Week found.

8. Performing a colonoscopy after a positive fecal immunochemical test can improve patient outcomes, according to a study published in the journal Gut.

9. Women who started endoscopic screenings at age 45 had a 50 percent to 60 percent lower risk of colorectal cancer compared to those who were not screened at all, according to research in JAMA Network Open.