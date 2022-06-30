5 statistics making gastroenterologists nervous

From a rise in colorectal cancer cases to missed colonoscopy appointments, here are five numbers making gastroenterologists nervous.

52,580: The projected number of colorectal cancer deaths in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society.

200,000: The number of Americans reported to have missed colonoscopy appointments since the pandemic began, according to the American Cancer Society.

77.9 percent: The percentage of a colonoscopy bill that Medicare patients have to pay out of pocket, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

16.2 percent: The percent that gastroenterologist productivity dropped from March 2020 to March 2022, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report."

17 percent: The percent of gastroenterologists who said they are still paying off student loans, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."