5 statistics making gastroenterologists nervous

Patsy Newitt -  

From a rise in colorectal cancer cases to missed colonoscopy appointments, here are five numbers making gastroenterologists nervous. 

52,580: The projected number of colorectal cancer deaths in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society. 

200,000: The number of Americans reported to have missed colonoscopy appointments since the pandemic began, according to the American Cancer Society. 

77.9 percent: The percentage of a colonoscopy bill that Medicare patients have to pay out of pocket, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

16.2 percent: The percent that gastroenterologist productivity dropped from March 2020 to March 2022, according to Kaufman Hall's "Physician Flash Report."

17 percent: The percent of gastroenterologists who said they are still paying off student loans, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast