Physicians' bad investments, per Medscape 

Thirty percent of specialist physicians invested in a stock or company that turned out badly, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."
The report, released June 10, includes responses from 13,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties.
Here's how physicians responded to the question, "What were your bad investments?"
I invested in a stock or company that turned out badly:
Primary care physicians: 26 percent
Specialists: 30 percent
I made a real estate investment that turned out badly:
Primary care physicians: 11 percent
Specialists: 11 percent
I invested in something else that did not work out:
Primary care physicians: 18 percent
Specialists: 19 percent
I have never made a particular investing mistake:
Primary care physicians: 35 percent
Specialists: 36 percent
I haven't made any investments:
Primary care physicians: 20 percent
Specialists: 15 percent