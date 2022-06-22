Physicians' bad investments, per Medscape 

Thirty percent of specialist physicians invested in a stock or company that turned out badly, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

The report, released June 10, includes responses from 13,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties.

Here's how physicians responded to the question, "What were your bad investments?"

I invested in a stock or company that turned out badly:

Primary care physicians: 26 percent

Specialists: 30 percent

I made a real estate investment that turned out badly:



Primary care physicians: 11 percent

Specialists: 11 percent

I invested in something else that did not work out:

Primary care physicians: 18 percent

Specialists: 19 percent

I have never made a particular investing mistake:

Primary care physicians: 35 percent

Specialists: 36 percent

I haven't made any investments:

Primary care physicians: 20 percent

Specialists: 15 percent