7 numbers making physicians nervous 

Here are seven stats reflecting challenges ahead for physicians:

79 percent: Percentage of medical groups that said payer prior authorization requirements increased in the last year, according to a March poll conducted by the Medical Group Management Association.

88 percent: Percentage of hospitals who used temporary physicians and other healthcare workers in the last year to combat staffing shortages, according to a May report from AMN Healthcare.

124,000: The potential shortage of physicians by 2034, according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

108,700: Number of formerly independent physicians who are now employed by hospitals, private equity firms, insurers or other corporate entities, according to a report from Avalere.

40 percent: Percentage of active physicians who will be older than 65 in the next decade, according to data from the American Medical Association.

$194 million: How much Medicare would have saved in 2018 if indirect billing for nurse practitioners and physician assistants was eliminated, according to a study published in the June issue of Health Affairs.

30 percent. Percentage of specialist physicians who invested in a stock or company that turned out badly, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."