By 2028, the ASC market is projected to reach over $35.6 billion, a study published June 17 by Coherent Market Insight reports.

Over the next six years, the projected compound annual growth rate of 4.9 percent will bring the total market value up more than 31 percent compared to its 2019 value of approximately $24.3 billion, a total market value increase of around $11.3 billion.