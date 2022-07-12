9 physician fraud cases in 5 weeks

Here are nine physician fraud cases Becker's has reported on since June 2:

1. New York City-based physician Harold Bendelstein, MD, was convicted of billing Medicare and Medicaid for procedures that were not performed.

2. Michael DeNicola, DPM, admitted to his role in a healthcare fraud scheme, distribution of opioids and illegal possession of a firearm.

3. Jeffrey Gallups, MD, owner of a chain of Alpharetta, Ga.-based medical clinics, has been sentenced to three years in prison for a scheme in which the former Georgia insurance commissioner also has been indicted.

4. Charlotte, N.C.-based physician Sudipta Mazumder, MD, was charged with defrauding Medicare and Tricare of more than $11 million in 2019 and 2020.

5. A Florida physician, pharmacist and Navy veteran lost the appeal of their conviction in a $4.4 million Tricare fraud scheme.

6. Lodi, Calif.-based orthopedic surgeon Gary Wisner, MD, was convicted of defrauding CMS and Medi-Cal over four years.

7. Arkansas-based physician Joe May, MD, was convicted on 22 counts for his involvement in a scheme to defraud Tricare of $12 million.

8. Minas Kochumian, MD, paid $9.49 million to settle allegations that he submitted false claims to CMS and Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid program, for procedures and tests that were never performed.

9. Muskegon, Mich.-based physician Soaries Maxine Peterson, MD, has pleaded guilty to billing Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield for services she did not perform.