New York podiatrist pleads guilty to defrauding Amtrak

Michael DeNicola, DPM, admitted to his role in a healthcare fraud scheme, distribution of opioids and illegal possession of a firearm, the Justice Department said June 29.

From 2019 to 2021, Dr. DeNicola, 59, and his conspirators billed the Amtrak healthcare plan for fraudulent claims, the department said. The claims were for services that were either not provided or were medically unnecessary.

Amtrak employees were paid in exchange for use of their patient and insurance information in the fraudulent claims, the department said. The scheme defrauded Amtrak of more than $1.6 million.

Dr. DeNicola also gave oxycodone prescriptions to a person in exchange for the use of their patient and insurance information, the department said. He issued 64 fraudulent oxycodone prescriptions from April 2017 to February 2018.

He also illegally possessed a firearm.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 22.