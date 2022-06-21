Orthopedic surgeon guilty of defrauding California, federal Medicare programs

Lodi, Calif., orthopedic surgeon Gary Wisner, MD, was convicted of defrauding CMS and Medi-Cal over four years, the California Justice Department said June 17.

Dr. Wisner, 65, subjected patients to medically unnecessary X-rays from 2012 to 2016, the department said. He was convicted on 10 felony counts related to the procedures.

An investigation found Dr. Wisner performed X-rays even in routine office visits and would image multiple parts of the body regardless of relation to a patient's medical condition, the department said. Ten of his patients were subjected to hundreds of unnecessary X-rays at his clinic.

Dr. Wisner is also named in a separate criminal complaint for worker's compensation fraud, the department said. That case is pending.