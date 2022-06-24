Physician charged with $11M knee brace fraud

Charlotte, N.C., physician Sudipta Mazumder, MD, was charged with defrauding Medicare and Tricare of more than $11 million in 2019 and 2020, the Justice Department said June 23.

Dr. Mazumder, 46, allegedly signed orders for medically unnecessary knee braces that resulted in thousands of fraudulent claims totaling $11,436,873 to be submitted to Medicare and Tricare, the department said. She allegedly lied about performing medical exams on the beneficiaries.

She allegedly received unsigned orders for the orthopedic braces from a telemedicine company, and signed them in exchange for $20 apiece, the department said.