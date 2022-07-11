New York physician convicted of healthcare fraud 

A New York City-based physician was convicted of billing Medicare and Medicaid for procedures that were not performed, the U.S. Justice Department said July 8.

Harold Bendelstein, MD, an ear, nose and throat physician, billed for an incision procedure of the external ear for hundreds of patients when he actually performed an ear exam of ear wax removal between January 2014 and February 2018.

Mr. Bendelstein billed Medicare and Medicaid for about $585,000 and was paid about $191,000, according to the Justice Department.

He was convicted of one count of healthcare fraud and one count of making a false claim. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7, and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.