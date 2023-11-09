7 physician legal battles in 1 month

Here are seven physician legal battles Becker's has reported on since Oct. 9:

1. Florida-based physician Janet Pettyjohn, DO, and her granddaughter, Shelly Gallagher, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs and unlawful drug distribution.

2. Oakland, Calif.-based physician Henry Geoffrey Watson, MD, was convicted for accepting kickbacks for patient referrals, healthcare fraud and false statements.

3. Tampa, Fla.-based pain management physician Edward Lubin, MD, has agreed to pay $1.5 million to resolve allegations he submitted medically unnecessary claims for fentanyl prescriptions in exchange for kickback payments.

4. New York pain management specialist Duane Dixon, MD, pleaded guilty to unlawful opioid distribution and healthcare fraud.

5. Kenai, Alaska-based physician Ray Lynn Carlson, MD, and his clinics' managers have been indicted on 23 charges in a Medicare fraud case.

6. Metairie, La.-based physician Alex Glotser, MD, pleaded guilty for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare of $5.6 million in medically unnecessary equipment and genetic testing.

7. Hillsdale, N.J.-based internist Lisa Ferraro, MD, has been charged with conspiring to distribute oxycodone without legitimate medical reason.