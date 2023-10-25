Physician pleads guilty to illegal opioid distribution

New York pain management specialist Duane Dixon, MD, pleaded guilty to unlawful opioid distribution and healthcare fraud, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise reported Oct. 23.

Dr. Dixon, along with a co-conspirator, were charged with conspiring to distribute opioids without a medical purpose across several Virginia clinics operated by L5 Medical Holdings between 2014 and 2019.

He has attempted to enter a plea deal to dismiss charges associated with a patient who overdosed on a prescription he allegedly gave and died. The plea deal has not been accepted.

He was working at the Adirondack (N.Y.) Medical Center until he pleaded guilty Oct. 3, according to the report. The hospital confirmed to the news outlet that Dr. Dixon is no longer employed there.