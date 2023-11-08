Physician, granddaughter charged with unlawful opioid distribution

Florida-based physician Janet Pettyjohn, DO, and her granddaughter, Shelly Gallagher, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs and unlawful drug distribution.

The indictment alleges that between March 2021 and February 2023, Dr. Pettyjohn, 77, and Ms. Gallagher, 34, collaborated to sponsor patients at Dr. Pettyjohn's clinic and ordered controlled substances for Ms. Gallagher herself and others with no legitimate medical purpose, which Ms. Gallagher then abused and distributed to others, according to a Nov. 7 news release from the Justice Department.

Also, in July 2020, Dr. Pettyjohn was restricted by Florida's Board of Osteopathic Medicine from prescribing opioids due to complaints about the manner in which she prescribed them. After the restriction took effect, Dr. Pettyjohn continued to prescribe opioids in violation of the order.

If convicted, Dr. Pettyjohn and Ms. Gallagher each faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count, according to the release.