New Jersey physician charged with illegal opioid distribution

Hillsdale, N.J.-based internist Lisa Ferraro, MD, has been charged with conspiring to distribute oxycodone without legitimate medical reason.

From January 2020 to August 2023, Dr. Ferraro, 65, allegedly participated in a conspiracy to prescribe oxycodone to individuals who posed as patients despite never being seen by Dr. Ferraro, according to an Oct. 6 news release from the DEA. Among the patients were two individuals who were incarcerated while Dr. Ferraro prescribed the drug in their names.

The complaint claims Dr. Ferraro allegedly wrote approximately 425 prescriptions for approximately 36,500 oxycodone pills, which were typically split three ways between Dr. Ferraro, a conspirator who recruited the fake patients and the fake patients themselves, according to the release.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.