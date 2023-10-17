Alaska physician faces 23 charges in Medicare fraud case 

Kenai, Alaska-based physician Ray Lynn Carlson, MD, and his clinics' managers have been indicted on 23 charges in a Medicare fraud case, Alaska Public Media reported Oct. 16.

From 2014 to 2019, Dr. Carlson allegedly fraudulently billed Alaska Medicaid, along with Aetna and Premera, from his clinics based in Kenai and Nikiski, Alaska.

There is limited information about the fraud, according to the report, but the indictment indicates the defendants overbilled Medicaid and the payers, submitting false medical billing codes in some instances.