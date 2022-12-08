5 of the biggest ASC deals in 2022

Here are five of the biggest deals from the largest ASC chains or their parent companies that Becker's has reported on since May 3:

1. Surgery Partners closed an $800 million equity offering in November. Bain Capital Private Equity, the company’s investment partner, participated with $225 million of the raise. The other $575 million is an upsized underwritten public offering.

2. Optum, parent company of SCA Health, acquired Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold for around $2 billion. Kelsey-Seybold is a multispecialty physician group with cancer and women's health centers, two ASCs and a sleep center.

3. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare paid $406 million to acquire Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health's 5 percent equity position in USPI at the end of the second quarter. The acquisition gives Tenet full ownership of USPI, which runs 410 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals in 34 states.

4. Surgery Partners is joining with ValueHealth to expand access to high-value surgical care. The partnership will aim to build ASCs and deploy ValueHealth's value-based surgical programs at Surgery Partners' current and in-development locations.

5. GI Alliance and USPI formed a joint venture for two Texas endoscopy centers. The partnership includes GAB Endoscopy Center in San Antonio and South Plains Endoscopy Center in Lubbock — both co-owned by GI Alliance's physician partners.