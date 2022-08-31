Optum spent $2B on physician group

Optum acquired Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold for around $2 billion, according to the Star Tribune.

Kevin Fischbeck, an analyst for Bank of America, noted Optum's recent acquisition of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic in a BofA Global Research report, although Optum hasn't confirmed the terms of the deal, which closed earlier this year.

Kelsey-Seybold is a multispecialty physician group with cancer and women's health centers, two ASCs and a sleep center. The group is building another ASC on a campus that will eventually have space for 82 providers. Kelsey-Seybold is also an ACO focused on providing evidence-based care. Optum is also highly focused on value-based care to improve quality while lowering costs.

UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of Optum, acquired KS Plan Administrators, which covers about 41,000 Medicare beneficiaries and is affiliated with Kelsey-Seybold.