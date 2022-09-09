5 new chief officer appointments in the last 30 days

From CEO appointments to new chiefs of ethics, here are five chief officer appointments in the last 30 days reported by Becker's.

1. MOBE named former Optum executive Mike Ott as its new CEO.

2. Covenant Physician Partners appointed Daniel Goffman as its executive vice president and chief development officer.

3. Centene named Ashlee Knuckey as its chief ethics and compliance officer.

4. Iterative Scopes appointed Shrujal Baxi, MD, as its new chief medical officer.

5. Bioamerica has hired Robert Carlson as its new chief commercial officer.