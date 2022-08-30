Covenant Physician Partners taps Daniel Gofman for chief development officer

Covenant Physician Partners, a physician services company that supports practices and surgery centers, appointed Daniel Gofman as executive vice president and chief development officer, effective Aug. 22.

In his new role, Mr. Gofman will lead Covenant's growth strategy, according to an Aug. 30 news release from the company.

Mr. Gofman has more than 15 years of healthcare business experience. He recently led merger and acquisition and strategy efforts for North American Partners in Anesthesia, according to the release.