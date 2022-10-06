4 ASC acquisitions, partnerships

Here are three acquisitions and partnerships involving ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 12:

1. Ophthalmology MSO Unifeye Vision Partners added Fargo, N.D.-based Northern Plains Surgery Center to its network.

2. Vision Integrated Partners established partnerships with Britton Vision Associates and Southwest Eye Clinic and Surgery, both based in Oklahoma City. The partnership adds nine eye clinics, including an ASC, to Vision's portfolio.

3. Houston-based Pulse Healthcare System entered an agreement to acquire controlling interest in Crystal Outpatient Surgery Center, also in Houston.

4. Eye Health America announced a partnership with West Georgia Eye Care Center, which has three locations in Columbus, including a two-room ASC.