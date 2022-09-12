Eye Health America announces second partnership in Georgia

Eye Health America has announced a partnership with West Georgia Eye Care Center, its second partnership in the state and 22nd overall.

West Georgia Eye Care Center comprises three locations in Columbus, including a two-room ASC.

Eye Health America partners with over 100 physicians in 57 locations, including 10 ASCs.

"We think that the partnership with Eye Health America will provide us the best opportunity to grow within our region and allow us to sustainably provide excellent care to our patients and an optimal working environment for our staff," Evan Sussenbach, MD, president of West Georgia Eye Care Center, said in a Sept. 12 press release.